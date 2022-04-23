SC Lottery
2 injured after vehicle hits pole, officials working on repair

It happened downtown at the intersection of Coming and Cannon streets on Saturday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two people were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina after a vehicle hit a pole.

It happened in downtown Charleston at the intersection of Coming and Cannon streets on Saturday.

Police say they are investigating the cause and whether or not the driver will face any charges.

Officials are working to repair the pole as soon as possible.

Police described the two occupants’ injuries as “minor.”

