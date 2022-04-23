Chants Walk-Off With 4-3 Win on Friday Night

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Tyler Johnson hit a solo home run to tie the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning before Eric Brown hustled down the first base line to leg out an infield single with the bases loaded to score the game-winning run and give the home-standing Chanticleers a 4-3 walk-off win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The walk-off win is the first for the Chanticleers this season.

The win propelled Coastal to 20-14-1 on the season and 9-6-1 in Sun Belt play, while the loss dropped UTA to 11-27 overall and 4-12 in league action.

The Mavericks took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth to put the Chanticleers’ backs up against the wall in their final at-bat.

After Johnson belted a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, Dale Thomas followed with a single to left field two batters later to put the winning run on base.

Following a fielder’s choice at second base to get Thomas out for the second out in the inning, Graham Brown came up big with a two-out single through the right side of the infield to move Kameron Guangorena over to third base and put runners on the corners.

With the winning run 90-feet away, Austin White drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases for Eric Brown. The junior shortstop, who homered in the first inning of the game, hit a ball up the middle which was fielded by the UTA second baseman. When the UTA fielder realized he wouldn’t beat White to the bag at second base for the force out, he threw the ball to first base where Eric Brown slid in safely as Guangorena crossed home plate for the 4-3 win.

The offense was led by Johnson (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run) and Eric Brown (2-for-4, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, run) who each hit a solo home run and drove in two RBIs in the win.

However, not to be overlooked was the career-long outing by starting pitcher Reid VanScoter, as the lefty allowed just one run on three hits and six strikeouts over 8.0-complete innings in the no-decision.

The win went to right-hander Reece Maniscalco (1-1), as he struck out the side in the top of the ninth after giving up the two-run home.

For UTA offensively, Boone Montgomery (2-for-4, 2 runs) scored two of the three runs, while Oscar Ponce (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run) provided the two-run home run to give the Mavs the lead in the top of the ninth inning.

Picking up the loss on the mound for the Mavs was right-hander David Moffat (0-6), as the reliever pitched a scoreless eighth inning but gave up the two runs in the bottom of the ninth in the walk-off loss.

CCU jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a solo home run from Eric Brown and a two-out RBI-single by Johnson in the first inning before the game turned into a pitcher’s duel.

VanScoter allowed just two base runners over the first six innings, one of which was due to a CCU throwing error, and sent the Mavs down 1-2-3 in the first, third, fourth, and sixth frames.

However, UTA starter Tanner King settled in after giving up the two runs in the first inning to throw six-scoreless innings to keep the Mavs in the game down just 2-1 after seven innings of play.

UTA was able to take advantage of a lead-off single and a misjudged fly ball to left-center field in the top of the seventh to put runners on second and third with one out. However, VanScoter was able to limit the damage by allowing just one run on a sacrifice fly to keep the Chants in front at 2-1 heading into the seventh-inning stretch.

Both teams went down in order in the eighth inning before the fireworks began in the ninth.

Both teams turned one double play on the night, while CCU stranded eight runners on base compared to the Mavericks’ four.

Coastal Carolina and UTA will meet for game two of the three game series tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.

