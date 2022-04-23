The Citadel drops series opener to Western Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel dropped a hard fought 4-2 decision to Western Carolina in the Southern Conference series opener Friday night inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Western Carolina 4, The Citadel 2

Records: Western Carolina (17-20, 2-5), The Citadel (20-17, 1-6)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: WCU leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Catamounts got on the board in the first inning as a walk and an error put a pair of runners in scoring position. Will Prater drove in a run with a groundout, and Immanuel Wilder drove in the second runner with a double to right center.

WCU added a run in the second on a Seth Graves RBI single to right.

The Bulldogs got a run back in the home-half of the second after Wells Sykes singled up the middle and scored on a Cole Simpson triple into the right-field corner.

The Citadel scored again in the third inning after Dylan Costa drew a leadoff walk and came in to score on Ryan McCarthy’s single to right center.