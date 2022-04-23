The Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown commits to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel basketball grad transfer Hayden Brown announced on Twitter on Saturday that he has committed to play for the University of South Carolina next season.

Through five seasons with the Bulldogs, Brown averaged 12.6 points per game. This past season, he averaged 18.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Brown, a Byrnes High School alum, left his mark at The Citadel, including in multiple record books. He ranks 10th all-time on the scoring list with 1,358 points, and fourth all-time with 725 rebounds.

Brown was also chosen the SoCon’s final regular season Player of the Week and earned selection to the First Team in the All-SoCon Media Poll and Second Team in the Coaches Poll for the 2021-22 season.

Brown will join the Gamecocks new head coach, Lamont Paris, in his first season at South Carolina. But, Brown and Paris are quite familiar with each other.

Paris comes to the University of South Carolina after five seasons with The Citadel’s Southern Conference foe, Chattanooga.

Brown is Paris’ second transfer from the portal.

