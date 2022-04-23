Cougars Pounce on Phoenix in Series Opener, 11-2

ELON, N.C. --- Ty Good and Cole Mathis combined for 15 strikeouts and the Cougars pushed across nine runs on seven hits in the fifth and sixth innings as College of Charleston ran away with an 11-2 series-opening win over Elon on Friday evening in CAA action.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 11, Elon 2

Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)

Records: Charleston (24-13, 11-2 CAA), Elon (18-19, 3-7 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars opened the scoring in the first when Tyler Sorrentino led off with a double and scored on a sac fly by Trotter Harlan.

Elon would answer in the home half pushing one across on a single to left to even the score at 1-1.

Sorrentino put the Cougars back in front in the second driving in Joseph Mershon after CofC’s second baseman led off the frame with a double.

Charleston widened the margin to 6-1 with a four-run fifth which was capped by a mammoth two-run homer to straight away center by Harlan.

The Cougars would break the game open in the sixth sending nine men to the plate and pushing across five runs to take a commanding 11-1 lead.

Good worked out of a pair of early jams but otherwise shut the door in perhaps his best performance as a Cougar.