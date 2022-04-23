Cougars Pounce on Phoenix in Series Opener, 11-2
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELON, N.C. --- Ty Good and Cole Mathis combined for 15 strikeouts and the Cougars pushed across nine runs on seven hits in the fifth and sixth innings as College of Charleston ran away with an 11-2 series-opening win over Elon on Friday evening in CAA action.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 11, Elon 2
Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)
Records: Charleston (24-13, 11-2 CAA), Elon (18-19, 3-7 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars opened the scoring in the first when Tyler Sorrentino led off with a double and scored on a sac fly by Trotter Harlan.
- Elon would answer in the home half pushing one across on a single to left to even the score at 1-1.
- Sorrentino put the Cougars back in front in the second driving in Joseph Mershon after CofC’s second baseman led off the frame with a double.
- Charleston widened the margin to 6-1 with a four-run fifth which was capped by a mammoth two-run homer to straight away center by Harlan.
- The Cougars would break the game open in the sixth sending nine men to the plate and pushing across five runs to take a commanding 11-1 lead.
- Good worked out of a pair of early jams but otherwise shut the door in perhaps his best performance as a Cougar.
- Elon would scratch across its second and final run of the night in the seventh.
KEY COUGARS
- Harlan drove in four of the Cougars’ 11 runs with a two-run homer and a pair of sac flies as part of a 2-for-3 effort.
- Sorrentino finished the night 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a career-high four RBI.
- Mershon went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and three runs scored.
- Sam Cochrane drove in two runs, scored two more and collected his fourth triple of the season as part of a 2-for-5 night.
- Good delivered perhaps the best start of his career, limiting Elon to one earned run on six hits while striking out a career-high 11 batters in seven innings of work. He did not surrender a walk while earning his sixth win of the season.
- Cole Mathis struck out the side in the eighth and finished with four K’s in two shutout innings of work.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- The top third of the batting order accounted for all 10 of Charleston’s RBI on the night.
- Five of the Cougars’ first seven hits went for extra bases including four doubles.
- With the win, Charleston has now equaled the program-record for its best start to CAA play through 13-games.
- The Cougars plated 11 runs on 10 hits despite finishing the night 0-for-10 with two outs.
- Charleston was a perfect 5-for-5 with a runner on third and less than two outs.
- Good and Mathis held Elon to a 2-for-13 clip with runners on base.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in game two of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Latham Park.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.