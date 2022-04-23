Man arrested after trespassing on Dutch Fork High School campus with weapon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested for possessing a weapon after trespassing on the campus of Dutch Fork High School Friday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Tyshawn Isaiah Lightbourne, 20, is charged with unlawful carry, possession of a stolen weapon and carrying a weapon on school grounds.

A Dutch Fork school resource officer approached Lightbourne and another woman in the school’s parking lot after receiving a report they were not students.

Deputies say during the encounter with the SRO, a firearm was found in Lightbourne’s possession.

Investigators have reason to believe this incident was isolated and no threats were made to students or staff.

The woman involved was placed on trespass notice from the property and released.

Lightbourne was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

