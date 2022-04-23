SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say

A Wisconsin man has been charged with hiding a corpse after a murder in 1983. (Source: WLUK, CALUMET COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By Monique Lopez
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) - A Wisconsin man has been charged with hiding a corpse in a murder case in which the victim’s remains weren’t found for nearly four decades.

This week, investigators said 82-year-old John C. Andrews was officially charged with hiding a corpse.

Andrews was convicted of murdering Starkie Swenson nearly 30 years ago, but initially, his body was not located.

Calumet County District Attorney Nathan Haberman said Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021. At that time, forensic anthropologist Dr. Jordan Karsten concluded the body was placed there either at the time of death or shortly after – dating back to 1983.

“My understanding of the law is that the statute of limitations on this class of felony is six years, so from 1983 to 2022 is far more than that. So, there’s a very real, in my opinion, statute of limitations problem,” defense attorney Jonas Bendereck said.

However, the District Attorney’s office made it clear the charge wasn’t for moving a corpse.

“There’s not an allegation that’s in the criminal complaint about him moving the body. That’s simply not something that we have evidence about, nor that we are charging him with. The charges in the case are hiding a corpse, and part of the definition of hiding is keeping the location of the corpse unknown,” Haberman said.

The charge stems from an interaction Andrews allegedly had with investigators in June 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, he was asked to help locate Swenson and refused, stating that he’d never seen or spoken to Swenson.

Swenson’s remains were finally discovered last year, which is why the hiding of a corpse is said to have happened in that timeframe.

“Law enforcement continued to investigate what happened and continued to investigate where the remains of Starkie Swenson were and, in doing so, they asked Mr. Andrews for some assistance, because he was the only one who would know, according to them,” Haberman said.

Authorities said the statute of limitations issue remains in question as arguments continue.

Copyright 2022 WLUK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jennifer Bracey is charged with two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance...
MUSC doctor accused of writing false prescriptions, taking medication for herself
In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys representing families of three women who said they...
Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege
Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.
A Charleston County woman says Trident Medical Center staff, or lack thereof, caused her to...
Woman blames ‘disfiguring, life threatening’ injuries on treatment at Trident Medical Center
File Graphic (KWTX)
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: No injuries in West Ashley apartment fire
The City of Charleston is looking to deregulate accessory dwelling units to address an...
Charleston looking to deregulate accessory dwelling units to address affordable housing
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, was set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County....
2nd SC execution on hold after court halts firing squad plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston looking to accessory dwelling units to address affordable housing