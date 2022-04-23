SC Lottery
Minor quake in Ladson among 2 reported in SC Friday

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a pair of minor earthquakes Friday,...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a pair of minor earthquakes Friday, including one in the Ladson area.

An earthquake with magnitude 1.07 was reported at 1:32 p.m. approximately three miles south-southwest of Ladson, the SCEMD said.

A second quake measuring a 2.17 magnitude struck approximately 5 miles north-northwest of the Greenville County town of Taylors at 10:02 p.m.

Earthquakes with magnitude of about 2.0 or less, commonly called microearthquakes, are not commonly felt by people and are generally recorded only on local seismographs, the U.S. Geological Survey says.

