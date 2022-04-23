South Carolina energy aid program swamped with appointments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More federal aid than ever is coming to the Palmetto state to help low-income families with energy bills.

But an open appointment to apply for aid is hard to come by.

Viewers reached out to Live 5 saying the links to get assistance say there are no appointments available.

The Palmetto Community Action Partnership is the local agency that serves Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston counties. Deputy Director Reba Hough-Martin says new appointments open up every Friday morning at 8 a.m., and are first come first serve for booking online and over the phone.

She says Friday morning at 8 a.m. the agency opened 229 appointments in Charleston County, 78 appointments in Berkeley County, and 99 appointments in Dorchester County.

“That’s for a total of 406 appointments. And today when we checked at four o’clock there were 12 appointments left in Dorchester County, and that speaks to the need in the area,” Hough-Martin said.

On Tuesday, the White House announced an additional $6 million in assistance for South Carolina.

“The need is so great in the Charleston area. As everyone knows the cost of housing, the cost of food, the cost of everything is going up,” said Hough-Martin.

According to Hough-Martin, the federal limit for income is $1,698 a month for a household of one to qualify for this service.

For a family of four, it is $3,468 a month for the household. A total household income includes everyone living under the roof.

Hough-Martin explained that it can be a lengthy process to verify people’s documents and qualification for the program.

That’s why an appointment is needed.

Hough-Martin says the staff works hard every day to serve the people signed up.

“That’s about 75 a day for the staff and then we also have a crew who actually go and do rollout appointments,” Hough-Martin said. “So we partner with churches and community centers, especially in the outlying areas. Those are 50 appointments a day and they go out four times a week. So that’s another 200 appointments.”

She says the local churches and community centers organize and publicize those events and appointments.

As for getting an appointment online or over the phone, Hough-Martin says it’s competitive and you need to be ready at 8 a.m. on Fridays.

“Start at eight o’clock on Friday. Don’t wait till nine o’clock. Don’t wait till 12 o’clock. I would start at eight o’clock on Friday,” Hough-Martin said. “I’ve been there 27 years now. And when we first started there were people that were lined up around the corner. So this is an evolving process.”

She says if your service has been cut off please mention that when making your appointment so you will be served in a timely manner.

Families curious whether they qualify can go to https://liheapch.acf.hhs.gov/search-tool/, and enter their household information.

For Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties, you can schedule an appointment with Palmetto CAP here.

