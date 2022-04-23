Warming up this weekend with more sunshine!

SC Lottery
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure be in control this weekend, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures! Highs will top out in the low 80s this weekend for inland spots with mid to upper 70s at the beaches. High pressure will start to move away on Monday allowing for a cold front to arrive from the west on Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible as the cold front moves through the area in the afternoon and evening. Behind the front, temperatures will drop from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. High 81, Low 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 61.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 65.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 88, Low 60.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 77, Low 55.

