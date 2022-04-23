SC Lottery
Williams and Baker Go Back-to-Back to Power RiverDogs Past Salem

By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Salem, VA - Carson Williams and Dru Baker hit back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches to break a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning as the Charleston RiverDogs bested the Salem Red Sox 10-4 on Friday night at Haley Toyota Field. It was the second consecutive night in which the RiverDogs erased a three-run deficit.

The home runs started the sixth inning against Salem reliever Maceo Campbell and opened the flood gates for the RiverDogs (8-5) offense. The visitors added to the lead in the eighth inning when Williams scored from second on a wild pitch and put an exclamation point on the game with a three-run ninth. In the final frame, Luis Leon collected an RBI double with Shane Sasaki and Baker adding RBI singles.

As has been the case in each game of the series, Salem (8-4) scored first. The Red Sox opened that advantage in the second inning against starter Sandy Gaston. Eduardo Vaughan singled with one out and moved into scoring position via a base on balls from Jose Garcia. Kier Meredith made it 1-0 with a run-scoring single to center. The lead grew just two batters into the third as Eddinson Paulino singled and Tyler Miller followed with a two-run home run.

The RiverDogs woke the bats and took their first lead with a productive fourth inning. They loaded the bases against Angel Bastardo with a walk and two singles. Leon lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to drive in the first run. Dawson Dimon followed with an RBI single to close the gap to 3-2 and Bastardo was removed when Sasaki’s ensuing single loaded the bases once more. Facing Maceo Campbell, Williams tied the game with a sacrifice fly of his own. A walk to Baker loaded the bases for a third time and a Salem error on Willy Vasquez’s groundball to short pushed the RiverDogs ahead.

Salem quickly tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the same inning against Christian Fernandez. With one out, the right-hander walked Meredith, allowing the speedster to steal second base and advance to third on a throwing error. In the next at-bat, Vasquez made a basket catch moving away from home plate on Paulino’s foul ball, but Meredith tagged up and raced home on the play.

Baker extended his hitting streak to 11 games to open the season and drove in at least one run for the seventh straight contest. Williams went 3-4 with the home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Jelfry Marte and Leon each extended hitting streaks of their own to seven games.

Kamron Fields earned the save by entering with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and recording the final out in that frame before working a scoreless ninth. Aneudy Cortorreal tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and has yet to allow a run this season. Fernandez secured the win by allowing only an unearned run in 2.1 innings on the mound. Gaston surrendered three runs on five hits in 2.2 innings to open the game.

The RiverDogs will look to secure a winning series on Saturday night in the fifth installment. RHP Ben Peoples (0-1, 5.14) will start for the RiverDogs against a Red Sox pitcher to be announced. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

