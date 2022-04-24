SC Lottery
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and three others were hurt after a shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach early Sunday, according to officials.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting near 12th Avenue North and Withers Alley at around 1:30 a.m.

MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest later told WMBF News the shooting itself happened at a parking lot along Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is a block away from where police responded.

The department said officers in the area heard gunshots and found injured people at the scene.

Shortly after noon Sunday, police confirmed that one of the victims died from their injuries. Another victim was still receiving treatment at a hospital.

A third person was also shot but was treated and released - while the fourth victim was treated for abrasions before also being released.

The department added that investigators determined the people involved to be from the Florence County area. Police are asking anyone with information, videos or photos to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-007217.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

