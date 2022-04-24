SC Lottery
‘Blessing of the Fleet’ honors shrimping and fishing industry

The festival at Memorial Waterfront Park had a boat parade, live music, a Shag and shrimp eating contest, a dance competition and a craft show.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant favorite, the 35th annual Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival returned on Sunday to pay tribute to Mount Pleasant’s shrimping and fishing industry.

The festival at Memorial Waterfront Park had a boat parade, live music, a Shag and shrimp eating contest, a dance competition and a craft show.

Food was the main attraction, with savory seafood samples sold by Mount Pleasant restaurants.

The longtime organizers of the event say it’s been a tough year for fishermen, especially with high gas prices, so this event allows the community to show their support for them.

“It’s been great,” Ambria Hawkins, who’s visiting from North Carolina, said. “The weather is very nice.”

“This is the one day that people come out, and they celebrate living local and buying local, and supporting their American fishermen,” Blessing of the Fleet Ambassador Tressy Magwood Mellichamp said. “And if you’re buying shrimp from any of our fishermen, you are supporting an American fishing family, and that’s what we’re all out here to do.”

Every year the net proceeds from the festival have been given to nonprofit organizations.

This year’s beneficiaries are East Cooper Community Outreach and Carolina Children’s Charity.

