Boat hits wall near law enforcement training center, 1 injured
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after one person was injured when their boat hit a wall Friday.
It happened in the Copper River near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center around 9:30 p.m.
The driver of the boat had significant injuries and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, according to investigators.
