Boat hits wall near law enforcement training center, 1 injured

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after one person was injured when their boat hit a wall Friday.

It happened in the Copper River near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center around 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the boat had significant injuries and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, according to investigators.

