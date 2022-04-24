Bucs drop middle game of three-game set with Gardner-Webb

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern baseball suffered a 16-6 setback to Gardner-Webb Saturday afternoon in game two of a three-game set.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs used a six-run frame and a seven-run frame to take charge and knot the series up at a game apiece.

Charleston Southern (15-24, 7-10 Big South) got on the board first as Austen Izzio stayed hot at the dish. The corner infielder took a fastball to left to score Peyton Mills in the second frame and account for the first run of the game.

Gardner-Webb (14-26, 5-9 Big South) would answer in its next set of plate appearances, scratching two across in the top of the third. Jacob Marcos came across to score after a single and an error allowed him to after bringing Alex Ray around.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs found one more in the fourth before pushing six across in the fifth.

The fifth stanza featured three big hits from Curtis Robison, Pete Capobianco and Daegan Brady to push the advantage to 9-2 and really take control of the middle game.

Charleston Southern tried its hand at a push in the same frame, getting a double from the bat of Connor Carter to score Izzio before Sam Low scored on a groundout from Hayden Harris.

The Gardner-Webb lead would be trimmed to six, but that was as close as the Bucs would get.

Gardner-Webb used another big frame down the stretch to put things out of reach, collecting seven runs in the seventh stanza and pushing the advantage to double-digits.

The frame featured a barrage of hits from the Runnin’ Bulldog offense, causing station-to-station movement.

Ryan Waldschmidt made some noise in the eighth, hitting his fourth home run in five games in the eighth and accounting for the final CSU runs with his two-run blast.

Daniel Padysak (L, 4-4) gets the loss for Charleston Southern after tossing 4.1 innings and being charged with five earned on four hits and four walks. The CSU started did tally six punchies.

Tyler Switalski (W, 2-4) gets the win for Gardner-Webb, going 5.2 innings and only being charged with three earned on four hits and three walks.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern will return to Nielsen Field for the rubber match to settle the series with Gardner-Webb. The action is slated for a 1:00 p.m. start Sunday, April 24.

