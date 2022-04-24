Cayce police officer killed in line of duty early Sunday morning

CAYCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Cayce confirmed early Sunday morning that one of its officers was fatally shot while responding to a call.

The agency confirmed that officer Drew Barr died after being shot while he was responding to a reported domestic disturbance.

Police said they received a call about the disturbance at approximately 2:48 a.m.

During the response, someone opened fire and shot the officer, the Lexington County agency said on its Facebook page.

Police have not said whether the person who opened fire is in custody or whether anyone else was injured.

Cayce Police planned to provide more information on the shooting at a news conference at 8:30 a.m., WIS reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

