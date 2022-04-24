SC Lottery
Charleston completes $5M retrofit of historic downtown fire station

By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A $5 million remodel of a historic downtown Charleston fire station has been completed, and firefighters have moved back into the building after two years of renovations.

The historic fire station is located at 5 Cannon St., just steps away from King Street.

Charleston Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said the city aimed to keep the historic nature of the facility while upgrading it to modern standards.

The $5.25 million remodel of the fire station, built-in 1888, started back in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

It was funded mostly from a grant from FEMA, but the city paid around $1.3 million as part of their 25% match to the grant.

Kronsberg said the building retains its historic arches and brick on the outside, but on the inside, it’s a new facility.

Some of the work done includes making the building more resilient to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes.

“When we went in to demolish, we preserved and protected as much of the original material as we could to reuse,” Kronsberg said. “While there’s some modern conveniences on the inside, it still has that historic charm.”

The Charleston Fire Department said they will soon have an open house for all media to attend to check out the renovations.

Charleston City Council on Tuesday will also be discussing accepting another $500,000 grant from FEMA regarding this project.

