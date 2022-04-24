SC Lottery
Charleston spins two-hitter to clinch series at Elon

CofC baseball
CofC baseball
By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELON, N.C. - Daniel Brooks, Trey Pooser, Reed Parris and William Privette combined to strikeout nine batters and hold Elon to just two hits as College of Charleston blanked the Phoenix, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon to clinch a series victory over Elon in CAA action. 

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 3, Elon 0

Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)

Records: Charleston (25-13, 12-2 CAA), Elon (18-20, 3-8 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with two runs in the second on an RBI single by Cam Dean and a bases-loaded walk from Tyler Sorrentino.
  • Charleston would add a third run in the fifth when Sorrentino walked, went to third on a Sam Cochrane single and scored on Trotter Harlan’s third sac fly of the weekend.
  • Trey Pooser tossed a gem out of the bullpen holding Elon to just two hits in five shutout innings in relief of Daniel Brooks who exited four pitches into the second inning.
  • Pooser delivered a key defensive play with one out in the second, fielding a soft comebacker and tossing to JT Marr at the plate for the tag to keep Elon off the board. He would then work out of a bases loaded jam to end the frame.
  • The junior right-hander would work out of another jam in the sixth, stranding a runner at third with one out to preserve the shutout.
  • Parris and Privettte would shut the door over the final three frames combining four five strikeouts while not allowing a baserunner to seal the victory.

KEY COUGARS

  • Sorrentino reached base twice via a walk, scoring once and plating another.
  • Joseph Mershon continued to swing a hot bat with his second multi-hit game of the weekend finishing the day 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
  • Harlan collected his fifth RBI of the series as part of a 1-for-3 day.
  • Pooser picked up his third win of the season after striking out three and limiting Elon to two hits in five shutout innings out of the ‘pen.
  • Parris struck out the side on just 11 pitches in the seventh.
  • Privette collected his league-leading eighth save of the season with two perfect frames in the eighth and ninth.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • With the win, Charleston extends its win streak to six games and secures its first series victory away from home this season.
  • The victory also clinches the Cougars’ third straight series win and moves them three games clear at the top of the CAA standings.
  • The shutout is Charleston’s third this season and second in CAA play. Charleston last held an opponent to two hits or less in a 3-1 win over Wagner on Feb. 19.
  • The Cougars’ pitching staff held the Phoenix to a 1-for-10 clip with runners on base and a 0-for-8 day with runners in scoring position.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Latham Park.

