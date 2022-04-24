Charleston spins two-hitter to clinch series at Elon
ELON, N.C. - Daniel Brooks, Trey Pooser, Reed Parris and William Privette combined to strikeout nine batters and hold Elon to just two hits as College of Charleston blanked the Phoenix, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon to clinch a series victory over Elon in CAA action.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 3, Elon 0
Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)
Records: Charleston (25-13, 12-2 CAA), Elon (18-20, 3-8 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with two runs in the second on an RBI single by Cam Dean and a bases-loaded walk from Tyler Sorrentino.
- Charleston would add a third run in the fifth when Sorrentino walked, went to third on a Sam Cochrane single and scored on Trotter Harlan’s third sac fly of the weekend.
- Trey Pooser tossed a gem out of the bullpen holding Elon to just two hits in five shutout innings in relief of Daniel Brooks who exited four pitches into the second inning.
- Pooser delivered a key defensive play with one out in the second, fielding a soft comebacker and tossing to JT Marr at the plate for the tag to keep Elon off the board. He would then work out of a bases loaded jam to end the frame.
- The junior right-hander would work out of another jam in the sixth, stranding a runner at third with one out to preserve the shutout.
- Parris and Privettte would shut the door over the final three frames combining four five strikeouts while not allowing a baserunner to seal the victory.
KEY COUGARS
- Sorrentino reached base twice via a walk, scoring once and plating another.
- Joseph Mershon continued to swing a hot bat with his second multi-hit game of the weekend finishing the day 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
- Harlan collected his fifth RBI of the series as part of a 1-for-3 day.
- Pooser picked up his third win of the season after striking out three and limiting Elon to two hits in five shutout innings out of the ‘pen.
- Parris struck out the side on just 11 pitches in the seventh.
- Privette collected his league-leading eighth save of the season with two perfect frames in the eighth and ninth.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- With the win, Charleston extends its win streak to six games and secures its first series victory away from home this season.
- The victory also clinches the Cougars’ third straight series win and moves them three games clear at the top of the CAA standings.
- The shutout is Charleston’s third this season and second in CAA play. Charleston last held an opponent to two hits or less in a 3-1 win over Wagner on Feb. 19.
- The Cougars’ pitching staff held the Phoenix to a 1-for-10 clip with runners on base and a 0-for-8 day with runners in scoring position.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Latham Park.
