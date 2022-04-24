Charleston spins two-hitter to clinch series at Elon

ELON, N.C. - Daniel Brooks, Trey Pooser, Reed Parris and William Privette combined to strikeout nine batters and hold Elon to just two hits as College of Charleston blanked the Phoenix, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon to clinch a series victory over Elon in CAA action.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 3, Elon 0

Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)

Records: Charleston (25-13, 12-2 CAA), Elon (18-20, 3-8 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with two runs in the second on an RBI single by Cam Dean and a bases-loaded walk from Tyler Sorrentino.

Charleston would add a third run in the fifth when Sorrentino walked, went to third on a Sam Cochrane single and scored on Trotter Harlan’s third sac fly of the weekend.

Trey Pooser tossed a gem out of the bullpen holding Elon to just two hits in five shutout innings in relief of Daniel Brooks who exited four pitches into the second inning.

Pooser delivered a key defensive play with one out in the second, fielding a soft comebacker and tossing to JT Marr at the plate for the tag to keep Elon off the board. He would then work out of a bases loaded jam to end the frame.

The junior right-hander would work out of another jam in the sixth, stranding a runner at third with one out to preserve the shutout.