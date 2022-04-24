CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel freshman left hander Fisher Paulsen struck out 10 over 8.0 shutout innings in leading the Bulldogs to a 3-0 victory over Western Carolina in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 3, Western Carolina 0

Records: Western Carolina (18-21, 3-6), The Citadel (21-18, 2-7)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: WCU wins 2-1

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning as a walk to Dylan Costa and a base hit from Tilo Skole put runners on the corners. Ryan McCarthy drove in Costa with a base hit to left center.

· The Citadel extended the lead in the fourth inning after a Cole Simpson base hit put runners on the corners. Wells Sykes drove in the runner from third with a groundout.

· The Bulldogs added a run in the eighth inning as McCarthy singled to start the inning and scored on Noah Mitchell’s double into the left-field corner.

Inside the Box Score

· Fisher Paulsen (4-2) had his best outing of his career as he allowed just two hits over 8.0 shutout innings. He also struck out a career-high 10, including the side in the sixth and eighth innings.

· He surrendered a base hit to the leadoff guy in the first and a base hit to the second batter of the fourth inning. He allowed just three baserunners over his final four innings.

· George Derrick Floyd (1) allowed a hit and added a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first career save.

· Ryan McCarthy led the offense by going 2-for-2 with a RBI, run scored and two walks. He also stole three bases.

· As a team, the Bulldogs were 5-for-5 in stolen bases.

· Jacob Corn (3-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings.

· The shutout victory was the first over the Catamounts since a 4-0 victory on March 12, 2010.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action on April 26 as they travel to face Winthrop at 4 p.m.

