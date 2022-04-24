Coastal downs UTA 3-2 on Sunday to complete series sweep

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina used another great pitching outing on Sunday to defeat the UT Arlington Mavericks 3-2 to complete the three-game Sun Belt Conference series sweep at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

The conference series sweep is the third for the Chanticleers this season having already swept two series on the road at Arkansas State (April 1-3) and Appalachian State (April 14-16).

The win pushed Coastal to 22-14-1 overall and 11-6-1 in league play, while the loss extended the Mavs’ losing streak to 11 consecutive games and dropped them to 11-29 overall and 4-14 in the Sun Belt.

Recording the third quality start of the weekend for the home team was senior Nick Parker (3-2), as the righty surrendered just two runs on five hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts over 7.0 innings pitched to earn the win.

Fellow righty Jacob Maton (1) earned his first save of the season as he pitched a 1-2-3 ninth after taking over for Matt Joyce who left the game due to an injury after starting the final frame. Joyce had used only 11 pitches in the eighth inning before returning to the field in the ninth.

The three Chant pitchers combined to strike out 11 UTA hitters.

The loss fell to UTA starter Cade Winquest (1-3), as the righty gave up three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits, four walks, and four strikeouts over 5.2 innings pitched.

Both starters threw over 100 pitches in the afternoon contest.

Offensively, both teams had just six hits on the day, as Coastal was led by Tanner Garrison (2-for-2, BB) and Nick Lucky (2-for-4, run) with two base hits apiece, while Austin White (1-for-3, 2B, BB, run) had the lone extra-base hit on the day and Dale Thomas (0-for-4, RBI) drove in the lone RBI for the Chants.

For the Mavs, third baseman Boone Montgomery (3-for-3, 2 RBIs) had a game-high three base hits and drove in both of UTA’s runs in the loss.

The Chanticleers took a 1-0 lead in the very first inning, as White led off the frame with a double to right-center field, moved up to third on a passed ball, and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

After the Mavs tied the game up at 1-1 on an RBI-single from Montgomery in the top of the second inning and took its first lead of the game at 2-1 in the top of the fourth on another Montgomery RBI-base hit, the Chanticleers clawed back in front with a two-run sixth inning.

In the bottom half of the sixth, the Chants led off the inning with back-to-back singles by Lucky and Christopher Rowan, Jr. and then loaded the bases on a walk to Tyler Johnson.

Following a strikeout, the Mavs looked to get out of the inning on a ground ball to second base, as the visitors looked to turn the inning-ending double play only to see a sprinting Thomas slide into first base safely to keep the inning alive and score Lucky from third base.

With the score tied at 2-2 and runners on first and third, the very next pitch from UTA’s Winquest went over the head of the CCU batter which allowed Rowan, Jr. to waltz in from third and put the home team on top at 3-2 heading into the seventh.

Parker, who used a pick-off at first base to get out of the fifth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning, came back out in the seventh and got a 5-4-3 double-play ball to end the inning and keep the Chants in front by one at the seventh-inning stretch.

While the offense stranded one runner in the bottom of the seventh, Joyce used just 11 pitches to pitch around a two-out single in the eighth, including striking out two batters, while Maton fanned two hitters of his own in a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the one-run win.

The Chanticleers left seven runners on base in the win, while the Mavs stranded four runners. UTA turned two double plays for the game compared to CCU’s one twin killing, which proved to be huge late in the contest.

Coastal Carolina will hit the road for its next four games starting at the College of Charleston on Tuesday, April 26. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.

