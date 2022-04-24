Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in West Ashley.

Deputies responded to Magnolia and Maylen Roads before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road hitting a power pole. The vehicle then reportedly went airborne before coming to a stop.

The driver left the scene and has not been found, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m., and utility crews made repairs to the pole.

