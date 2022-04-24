SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole

Deputies responded to Magnolia and Maylen Roads before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies responded to Magnolia and Maylen Roads before 7 p.m. on Saturday.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in West Ashley.

Deputies responded to Magnolia and Maylen Roads before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road hitting a power pole. The vehicle then reportedly went airborne before coming to a stop.

The driver left the scene and has not been found, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m., and utility crews made repairs to the pole.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jennifer Bracey is charged with two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance...
MUSC doctor accused of writing false prescriptions, taking medication for herself
In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys representing families of three women who said they...
Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege
File Graphic (KWTX)
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog
A Charleston County woman says Trident Medical Center staff, or lack thereof, caused her to...
Woman blames ‘disfiguring, life threatening’ injuries on treatment at Trident Medical Center
Deputies responded in the area of McCrystal Circle around 7 a.m.
Deputies: 1 injured following shooting in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

It happened in the Copper River near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. (file photo)
Boat hits wall near law enforcement training center, 1 injured
It happened downtown at the intersection of Coming and Cannon streets on Saturday.
2 injured after vehicle hits pole, officials working on repair
Crews responded to the 17 South Apartments on Ivy Green Way around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
No injuries in West Ashley apartment fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: No injuries in West Ashley apartment fire