FIRST ALERT: Motorcycle crash on I-526 westbound, police say use caution

The Unmanned Aircraft (Drone) Team is responding to the incident.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on I-526 westbound at exit 23.

Police say to use caution in the area.

There’s no official word yet on the condition of the rider.

