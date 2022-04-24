FIRST ALERT: Motorcycle crash on I-526 westbound, police say use caution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on I-526 westbound at exit 23.

The Unmanned Aircraft (Drone) Team is responding to the incident.

Police say to use caution in the area.

There’s no official word yet on the condition of the rider.

Traffic alert: Officers are on I-526WB at Exit 23 due to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The Unmanned Aircraft (Drone) Team has been activated and is responding to the incident location. Please use caution in the area. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/a5c6tuPCtp — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.