Gamecock baseball falls to Auburn after four-run seventh

Gamecock baseball
Gamecock baseball(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUBURN – No. 19 Auburn scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, overcoming a 6-3 deficit on its way to an 8-6 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Saturday afternoon (April 23) at Plainsman Park. 

Auburn scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings, but the Gamecocks tied the game in the top of the sixth.

Brandt Belk walked to open the frame. With one out, Josiah Sightler was hit by a pitch on a full count.

Auburn got a second out but Braylen Wimmer belted a three-run home run over the wall in left. Carolina then took a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh.

Michael Braswell doubled to right with one out. After a walk to Colin Burgess, Kevin Madden brought in a run with a single to left with two out.

Sightler then hit a shot off the shortstop’s glove for a two-run single. 

Auburn scored four runs off four hits in the seventh, taking the lead on a Nate LaRue single to left. The Tigers added insurance in the eighth on a Cole Foster home run. Sightler, Wimmer and Carson Hornung had two hits apiece while Wimmer drove in three runs.

Noah Hall went 6.1 innings, allowing nine hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts. The loss went to Matthew Becker, who allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Brandt Belk saw his 24-game hitting streak snapped in Saturday’s game but he has a 25-game reached base streak after a pair of walks.
  • Wimmer now has five home runs in SEC games after his three-run blast on Saturday.
  • Wimmer now has 14 multi-hit games and five multi-RBI performances in 2022.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Auburn wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon (April 24) with a 1 p.m. Central (2 p.m. Eastern) first pitch from Plainsman Park. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

