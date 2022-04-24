Gamecock baseball shutout at No. 19 Auburn

AUBURN – The University of South Carolina baseball team was shut out by No. 19 Auburn, 2-0, Sunday afternoon (April 24) at Plainsman Park. Auburn took all three games from the Gamecocks this weekend. Auburn scored single runs in the second and fifth innings on an RBI double from Nate LaRue and and RBI single from Blake Rambusch, respectively.

Carolina had a couple of scoring chances miss by inches.

Josiah Sightler looked to have hit a two-run home run in the sixth frame but Mike Bello brought it back for a fly out.

Then in the eighth, Carolina had two runners on and Brandt Belk at the plate. He was inches away from a double but it was foul. He then struck out and a double play followed to end the inning.

Will Sanders allowed seven hits and two runs in five innings in the loss.

Cade Austin came in and had four strikeouts, allowing just two hits with no runs in three innings.

Talmadge LeCroy and Belk had two hits apiece to pace Carolina’s offense.

POSTGAME NOTES

Brandt Belk now has a 26-game reached base streak after his leadoff single in the first.

Austin lowered his season ERA to 3.25 after his three scoreless frames.

Carolina was shut out for the third time this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina will have the midweek free due to final exams and return to action on Thursday, April 28 against Alabama at Founders Park. First pitch is at 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

