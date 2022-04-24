High pressure to bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the weekend, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures! Highs will top out in the low 80s this afternoon with mid to upper 70s at the beaches. High pressure will start to move away on Monday allowing for a cold front to arrive from the west on Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible as the cold front moves through the area later in the afternoon and evening. Behind the front, temperatures will drop from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will move back Wednesday into the weekend. We will see a warming trend with highs back in the low to mid 80s on Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 61.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 88, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Abundant Sunshine. High 77, Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 57.

