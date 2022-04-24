SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

High pressure to bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the weekend, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures! Highs will top out in the low 80s this afternoon with mid to upper 70s at the beaches. High pressure will start to move away on Monday allowing for a cold front to arrive from the west on Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible as the cold front moves through the area later in the afternoon and evening. Behind the front, temperatures will drop from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will move back Wednesday into the weekend. We will see a warming trend with highs back in the low to mid 80s on Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 61.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 88, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Abundant Sunshine. High 77, Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 57.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jennifer Bracey is charged with two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance...
MUSC doctor accused of writing false prescriptions, taking medication for herself
File Graphic (KWTX)
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog
It happened downtown at the intersection of Coming and Cannon streets on Saturday.
2 injured after vehicle hits pole, officials working on repair
A Charleston County woman says Trident Medical Center staff, or lack thereof, caused her to...
Woman blames ‘disfiguring, life threatening’ injuries on treatment at Trident Medical Center
Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road...
Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast