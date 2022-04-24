SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two people died in a shooting early Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1:11 a.m. in the area of Bailey Drive, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police found two males on the front porch of a home with injuries consistent to a gunshot, he said.

One of the victims died at the scene and the other died a short time later at an area hospital.

Jacobs said police are not currently looking for any suspects but said the investigation is still ongoing.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

