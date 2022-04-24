SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

S Carolina Senate prepares to debate $12.6 billion budget

The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is built around $1 billion in income tax rebates and...
The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is built around $1 billion in income tax rebates and another $1 billion in cuts, compared with the $600 income million tax cut proposed by the House.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Senate is getting ready to debate its version of the state’s $12.6 billion spending plan.

The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is built around $1 billion in income tax rebates and another $1 billion in cuts, compared with the $600 income million tax cut proposed by the House.

That leaves two big differences with the House plan. The Senate budget removes a $1,500 one-time bonus for state employees.

Supporters say the tax cut and rebate will provide similar help. The Senate also only guarantees to raise the minimum pay for new teachers to $38,000. That’s $2,000 below the House bill.

The House plan is $1.3 billion more than the Senate’s.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jennifer Bracey is charged with two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance...
MUSC doctor accused of writing false prescriptions, taking medication for herself
File Graphic (KWTX)
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog
Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road...
Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
It happened downtown at the intersection of Coming and Cannon streets on Saturday.
2 injured after vehicle hits pole, officials working on repair

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
The festival at Memorial Waterfront Park had a boat parade, live music, a Shag and shrimp...
‘Blessing of the Fleet’ honors shrimping and fishing industry
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
RAW VIDEO: Cayce Police chief provides new details on shooting that killed officer