Tigers rally to top Seminoles 8-5

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat No. 9 Florida State 8-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 26-14 overall and 6-11 in the ACC. The Seminoles fell to 24-15 overall and 11-10 in ACC play.

In the first inning, James Tibbs ripped a two-out, run-scoring double, then the Seminoles added two more runs in the frame thanks in large part to two errors.

Clemson tied the score in the second inning when Caden Grice belted a three-run homer, his eighth of the year.

Florida State regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning on Jordan Carrion’s two-run double.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Max Wagner’s grounder scored a run to cut the Seminole lead in half, then Blake Wright lined a two-out double to tie the score in the seventh inning.

Clemson took its first lead in the game in the eighth inning when Grice scored on an error. Chad Fairey’s fielder’s choice doubled Clemson’s lead in the frame, then Clemson added a third run on Florida State’s fourth error of the inning.

Tiger reliever Ryan Ammons (1-2) earned his first career win, while Davis Hare (1-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host Presbyterian on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

