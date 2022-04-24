Walk held in honor of Georgetown County man, stepdaughter killed in 2020 shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two years since Nick Wall and his stepdaughter, Laura Anderson, were both shot and killed in Georgetown County after a car accident.

For the first time, the third person shot in that incident spoke to WMBF News on camera about how his life changed since that day.

“Just to remember that day. The world stopped,” said Paul McConnell, who was shot twice in the August 2020 incident.

McConnell helped host a community event called “A Walk to Remember” on Saturday at Easy Bay Park. Friends and family gathered to honor Wall and Anderson’s lives.

When recalling that day, McConnell said he could still remember calling his daughter and his arm being in pain after being shot. He’s since recovered, but one of those bullets remains in his arm.

McConnell said it’s a reminder of how his life changed since that day.

“In the blink of an eye, you can change the world for so many people for something you could have walked away from,” McConnell said.

Since that day, McConnell said many friends, coworkers and family members have been trying to lift his spirit up. He also said he’s still mentally recovering from the shooting, and he will continue to remember his friends till he finds closure.

“I want to be a big part of making sure justice is served. They deserve justice,” he said of Wall and Anderson. “This guy has to pay for what he did,”

The suspect, Ty Sheem Walters III, was eventually arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. He’s charged with two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder.

Authorities said Walters and Wall were driving on Highway 521 when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was struck by Walters’ vehicle.

An altercation then occurred after the accident, resulting in the shooting.

Walters was denied bond for the second time in early January and remains at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

