CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ryan McCarthy hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season as The Citadel fell 8-1 to Western Carolina Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Western Carolina 8, The Citadel 1

Records: Western Carolina (18-20, 3-5), The Citadel (20-18, 1-7)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: WCU leads 2-0

How it Happened

· The Catamounts got on the board in the fourth inning on a solo homer from Pascanel Ferreras.

· WCU added two more runs in the sixth on a wild pitch and a solo homer from Nate Stocum.

· The Catamounts scored two unearned runs in the eighth after an error allowed a run to score, and Bryson Parks followed with a RBI double to left.

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the eighth on a Ryan McCarthy solo homer to right center.

· WCU pushed across three more runs in the ninth on a homer from Immanuel Wilder.

Inside the Box Score

· Ryan McCarthy hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season.

· Wells Sykes was the only Bulldog with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.

· Sykes has now hit safely in all five games he played this season.

· Cameron Reeves (2-5) suffered the loss after giving up three runs on four hits and seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

· George Derrick Floyd continued his strong week as he retired all four hitters he faced.

· Gavin Mortenson (3-5) picked up the win after allowing just two hits and striking out seven over 7.0 shutout innings.

· The Bulldogs had chances to score early as they loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, but were unable to score.

On Deck

The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.

