2 injured on Isle of Palms, off-duty National Weather Service employee spots rip current

An off-duty employee for the National Weather Service reported a rip current 10 to 20 yards...
An off-duty employee for the National Weather Service reported a rip current 10 to 20 yards wide and 100 yards long near 21st and 22nd Avenues.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says two swimmers were injured on the Isle of Palms on Sunday.

An off-duty employee for the National Weather Service reported a rip current 10 to 20 yards wide and 100 yards long near 21st and 22nd Avenues.

The swimmers were then rescued and taken to the hospital just after 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier in the day, the search for a missing swimmer on Folly Beach was called off.

