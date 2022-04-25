SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

35-year-old man arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child porn

Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of...
Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of child porn.(Fontana Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Authorities in California arrested a man who was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department served a search warrant in April 2021 at the home of 35-year-old Christopher Lauderdale in Yucaipa, California.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the home and said Lauderdale was not home during the execution of the search warrant. Detectives discovered evidence indicating Lauderdale may have had access to a child during the search.

Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn...
Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn charges.(Fontana Police Department)

Lauderdale was located a few days later in Huntington Beach, California, where police say he was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road...
Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Common virus may be linked to mystery liver disease outbreak
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Melissa Lucio....
Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed by Texas appeals court