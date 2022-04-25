SC Lottery
Chamber of Commerce program aims to make minority businesses more sustainable

The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce released a minority business report showing a snapshot of how minority businesses in the area are doing, especially after the pandemic.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce released a minority business report showing a snapshot of how minority businesses in the area are doing, especially after the pandemic.

The chamber has since started a program to ensure local minority businesses can grow and be equitable long term.

The Charleston area is one of the fastest growing regions in the state, yet minority-owned businesses are struggling to get access to the necessary resources to grow. The chamber is looking to provide select businesses with the necessary tools to succeed.

The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce says studies have shown there are several reasons for the gap in economic growth for minority businesses.

Access to capital, lack of support, and education have been reported as a few of those reasons.

Richard Waring, with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, says most minority-owned businesses start with a passion, and many don’t have the means to sustain themselves because of the lack of resources.

The Chamber has decided to step in to help 15 Charleston area minority businesses to become more sustainable and viable in the region. The Minority Business Accelerator is a 12-month program where the Chamber will provide access to resources these businesses need, like mentorship from financial advisors.

“It’s going to show them how to handle their finances, how to make themselves available to get funding, strategic marketing, and growth plans,” Waring says.

By the end of the program, the businesses will have an action plan. Waring hopes it will act as a blueprint moving forward to scale their business up, creating economic development opportunities for the region.

“We’ve listened, we’ve got feedback, we’ve got surveys and we’ve got a lot of history here in Charleston of businesses that haven’t been successful. We took all that into perspective and we said OK this program needs to address x, y, and z and that’s what it is so it’s specific to the area,” Waring says.

The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce says they are hoping to start applications for the next cohort of the Minority Business Accelerator program this summer. The chamber asks those interested to give them a call at (843) 577-2510.

