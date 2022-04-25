Charleston Co. School Board seeks former superintendent’s help as consultant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since the Charleston County School District’s former superintendent stepped down and moved into a consultant role, the school board is asking for her assistance.

Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announced her resignation in December. Since then, she has served as a consultant role, though the school board had not asked her for any help at all.

The school board voted Monday afternoon, however, to do so. The board wants Postlewait to help draft a white paper on COVID-19 education and to kickstart the Achieve Charleston Program, an initiative she spearheaded last August. The program will use money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to help graduating students get to college.

Postlewait remains on the district payroll through the end of June.

Charleston County School Board Chair Dr. Eric Mack said the reason she is only now being asked for assistance is it took time for the board to figure out how Postlewait fits into this new arrangement.

“This is not the first conversation we have had so we had to identify exactly what it is the scope of work that we want her to do or her to work on so we have finally narrowed it down today and that is why it is for coming out but we have had this discussion now for several meetings,” he said.

Despite not having an active role with the district, Postlewait’s services have been utilized by other organizations.

The state’s Department of Education has sought her advice on numerous things over the last couple of months. State Superintendent Molly Spearman says they have offered to pay her and even offered to carve out a position for her. However, Postlewait has so far declined any compensation from SCDOE and any positions that they would have offered her.

The release agreement between Postlewait and the school district states she will continue in the role until June 30.

In her separation documents, the benefits she continues to receive through that date include nearly $242,000 from her yearly salary, $45,000 for unused vacation time, legal fees and a car allowance of $1,000 per month.

It had never been clarified to the public exactly what Postlewait has been doing day-to-day for the district while she is being paid with taxpayer dollars.

