Charleston Co. schools searching for new superintendent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board began taking steps Monday to get the search for a new superintendent underway.

The school board is currently looking for an advisory group that can conduct the search to replace Dr. Gerrita Postlewait. The board narrowed the field Monday from more than a dozen organizations to just six:

Alma Advisory Group

BWP & Associates

Greenwood Asher and Associates

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates

Isaacson Miller

Ray and Associates

Board members say they eliminated other candidates for “obvious reasons,” though they did not elaborate. That includes the South Carolina School Board Association that conducted the superintendent search in Dorchester District 2.

Postlewait stepped down as superintendent in December and was out of office by January. Now that it is late April, some board members are concerned about the speed in which the district is moving in finding a new leader.

“I would propose that we step this up. We have two other districts in South Carolina, in addition to the southeast currently looking for superintendents and their superintendent process is starting after us and they are already getting out there into the public,” School Board Member Cindy Bohn Coats said.

The board voted to hold preliminary interviews with each of these six groups within the next 30 days before they settle one.

Questions remain about Postlewait’s consulting role

Dr. Gerrita Postlewait stepped down as superintendent in December and was out of office by January. Since then, she has served in a consulting role for the district. (Live 5/File)

The Charleston County School Board was expected to discuss Postlewait’s role as a consultant during Monday’s meeting, according to the board’s chairman, Dr. Eric Mack.

The school board remained in executive session late into Monday afternoon with no word of when they would emerge or whether Postlewait was being discussed at all.

Since the former superintendent moved into her role as a consultant, her services have not been requested once by the board. But she is still getting paid for those services.

The release agreement between Postlewait and the school district states she will continue in the role until June 30.

In her separation documents, the benefits she continues to receive through that date include nearly $242,000 from her yearly salary, $45,000 for unused vacation time, legal fees and a car allowance of $1,000 per month.

It has never been clarified to the public exactly what Postlewait is doing day-to-day while she is being paid with taxpayer dollars.

