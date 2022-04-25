SC Lottery
Charleston County school put on hold after fights

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A downtown Charleston school went under a hold Monday afternoon after multiple fights broke out.

Charleston County School District Andy Pruitt confirmed the hold was put in place at Septima Clark Academy.

The school went on hold before 1 p.m. and that hold was lifted at around 1:15 p.m., he said.

District officials said the fights were under control with Charleston County sheriff’s deputies.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was seriously injured or how many students were involved.

Discipline will be handled per district protocol, Pruitt said.

