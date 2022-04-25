Coast Guardsman helps boater who crashed into seawall in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Coast Guardsmen jumped into action to help an injured boater after a vessel crashed into a seawall near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center on the Cooper River in North Charleston.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Petty Officer Second Class Clifford Marshall said he was off-duty playing corn hole when he heard a loud bang and saw a boat had crashed, and he knew that he had to go help the person in need.

Marshall is currently a student at the training center and is based out of St. Louis.

He said once he heard the crash, he saw the boat up against the seawall and ran inside to tell his superiors to call base security and to call 911 for help.

He then ran toward the seawall and shimmied for several minutes on the rusted seawall, cutting his hands in the process, to reach the spot where the boat was, being the first person on the scene.

Once he got there, he said he made sure the boater was the only one on board and assessed the person’s injuries before help arrived.

“After doing some of that, I signaled to the fire boat that was coming in the area where I was at, announced myself as U.S. Coast Guard, told them I was there to help,” Marshall said. “Then, I began assisting them putting the individual onto the backboard and moving them from that vessel onto their vessel after we had to move some of the damage from the boat there.”

The petty officer said he was in the right place at the right time and just a Coast Guardsmen doing his duty.

At last check, the boater had significant injuries and was transported to MUSC.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is continuing to investigate the crash.

