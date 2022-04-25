SC Lottery
Crews respond to deadly head-on collision in Beaufort Co.

The Burton Fire District says a head-on collision in Beaufort County Monday morning left one person dead and another with critical injuries.
The Burton Fire District says a head-on collision in Beaufort County Monday morning left one person dead and another with critical injuries.(Burton Fire District)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a head-on collision in Beaufort County Monday morning left one person dead and another with critical injuries.

Crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on Trask Parkway between Laurel Bay and Shanklin Road just after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Trask Parkway was closed for over two hours while crews cleared and investigated the scene.

Officials say a woman was pronounced dead on the scene while a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A third person sustained injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

The victim has not yet been identified.

