Crews respond to deadly head-on collision in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a head-on collision in Beaufort County Monday morning left one person dead and another with critical injuries.

Crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on Trask Parkway between Laurel Bay and Shanklin Road just after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Trask Parkway was closed for over two hours while crews cleared and investigated the scene.

Officials say a woman was pronounced dead on the scene while a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A third person sustained injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.