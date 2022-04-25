Deputies search for man who may have information on carjacking

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a still from surveillance footage showing a person they are trying to identify in connection with a carjacking in Springfield.

Deputies say a woman at gas station in Springfield was approached by two armed males, one from the front and the other from the back, at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday. The two carjackers sped off in her black 2009 Honda Civic after she ran from the car.

“This individual may have information on a carjacking that happened at a gas station in Springfield,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Approximately 40 minutes later, deputies responded to a business at the junction of North and Kennerly Roads where another Orangeburg County woman reported an attempted carjacking. That victim said a male brandishing a handgun motioned for her to exit the car. However, the gunman fled when the victim locked the doors and began blowing the car’s horn.

Ravenell says his investigators believe the two incidents were connected.

In both instances, the carjackers were males wearing neck gaiters and were in a silver Chevrolet Malibu stolen from the parking lot of a Branchville business on Saturday.

Ravenell said an individual inside the Springfield store may have seen or have information on the carjacking at that location.

Anyone with information the person’s identity or on the actual carjacking incidents is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-5340-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

