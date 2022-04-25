SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies search for man who may have information on carjacking

Orangeburg County deputies released this still from surveillance footage showing a person they...
Orangeburg County deputies released this still from surveillance footage showing a person they believe may have information on a carjacking that took place at a Springfield gas station Saturday afternoon.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a still from surveillance footage showing a person they are trying to identify in connection with a carjacking in Springfield.

Deputies say a woman at gas station in Springfield was approached by two armed males, one from the front and the other from the back, at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday. The two carjackers sped off in her black 2009 Honda Civic after she ran from the car.

“This individual may have information on a carjacking that happened at a gas station in Springfield,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Approximately 40 minutes later, deputies responded to a business at the junction of North and Kennerly Roads where another Orangeburg County woman reported an attempted carjacking. That victim said a male brandishing a handgun motioned for her to exit the car. However, the gunman fled when the victim locked the doors and began blowing the car’s horn.

Ravenell says his investigators believe the two incidents were connected.

In both instances, the carjackers were males wearing neck gaiters and were in a silver Chevrolet Malibu stolen from the parking lot of a Branchville business on Saturday.

Ravenell said an individual inside the Springfield store may have seen or have information on the carjacking at that location.

Anyone with information the person’s identity or on the actual carjacking incidents is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-5340-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road...
Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Petty Officer Second Class Clifford Marshall, currently a student at the Federal Law...
Coast Guardsman helps boater who crashed into seawall in North Charleston
The Charleston County School Board is currently looking for an advisory group that can conduct...
Charleston Co. schools searching for new superintendent
The Charleston County School District says multiple fights required Septima P. Clark Academy to...
Charleston County school put on hold after fights
VIDEO: Charleston County school put on hold after fights
VIDEO: Charleston County school put on hold after fights