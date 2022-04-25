SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes two eastbound lanes on I-526

A crash on the Don Holt Bridge has two lanes closed on I-526 eastbound.
A crash on the Don Holt Bridge has two lanes closed on I-526 eastbound.(SC Dept. of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash is causing traffic issues on I-526 Monday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the two left lanes of I-526 eastbound on the Don Holt Bridge are closed as of 7:44 a.m. Monday morning.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved in the accident as traffic cameras in the area are turned in the opposite direction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

