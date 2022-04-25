SC Lottery
Funeral arrangements announced for Senior Police Officer Andrew Barr

Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Andrew “Drew” Barr.(WRDW)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Barr family and the Cayce Police Department have announced the funeral arrangements for Senior Police Officer Drew Barr.

The funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 28 in his hometown of Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina.

The family will have visitation hours between 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

Barr’s funeral service will be held 5:00 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School which is located at 600 Summerland Avenue, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

His graveside service will be held after the service at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church located at 5 Lion Loop, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

In Lieu of flowers the family is asking the public to consider a donation to the upcoming Steel Paws Event or to the Cayce Police Department Foundation.

