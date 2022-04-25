Mathis, Wood power Cougars to sweep of Phoenix

ELON, N.C. - Luke Wood and Cole Mathis each mashed a two-run homer and Mathis added two shutout innings on the mound to lead College of Charleston to an 8-3 win over Elon on Sunday afternoon to run the Cougars’ win streak to seven games and seal a series sweep of the Phoenix in CAA play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 8, Elon 3

Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)

Records: Charleston (26-13, 13-2 CAA), Elon (18-21, 3-9 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars found themselves trailing for the first time in the series after Elon took an early 1-0 lead on a two-out bunt single in the bottom of the first.

Charleston answered in the top of the third, evening the tally at 1-1 on an RBI single from Tyler Sorrentino that scored Sam Cochrane from second.

The Cougars took the lead for good in the next frame when JT Marr scored from third and Cam Dean reached on a miscue at first.

Wood put the Cougars ahead, 4-1, moments later with a mammoth two-run blast to left.

Elon fought back in the fifth, pushing across two runs on a wild pitch and an RBI fielder’s choice to cut the lead to 4-3.

Mathis answered for the Cougars in the next half inning, sending a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left center for a two-run blast. The home run was the first of his collegiate career and extended the margin back to three at 6-3.

The Cougars would add two more in the frame on a two-out single by Sorrentino before Cochrane scored on a wild pitch.