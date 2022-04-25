SC Lottery
Mathis, Wood power Cougars to sweep of Phoenix

CofC baseball
By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELON, N.C. - Luke Wood and Cole Mathis each mashed a two-run homer and Mathis added two shutout innings on the mound to lead College of Charleston to an 8-3 win over Elon on Sunday afternoon to run the Cougars’ win streak to seven games and seal a series sweep of the Phoenix in CAA play. 

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 8, Elon 3

Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)

Records: Charleston (26-13, 13-2 CAA), Elon (18-21, 3-9 CAA) 

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars found themselves trailing for the first time in the series after Elon took an early 1-0 lead on a two-out bunt single in the bottom of the first.
  • Charleston answered in the top of the third, evening the tally at 1-1 on an RBI single from Tyler Sorrentino that scored Sam Cochrane from second.
  • The Cougars took the lead for good in the next frame when JT Marr scored from third and Cam Dean reached on a miscue at first.
  • Wood put the Cougars ahead, 4-1, moments later with a mammoth two-run blast to left.
  • Elon fought back in the fifth, pushing across two runs on a wild pitch and an RBI fielder’s choice to cut the lead to 4-3.
  • Mathis answered for the Cougars in the next half inning, sending a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left center for a two-run blast. The home run was the first of his collegiate career and extended the margin back to three at 6-3.
  • The Cougars would add two more in the frame on a two-out single by Sorrentino before Cochrane scored on a wild pitch.
  • Reed Parris, Mathis and William Privette combined to hold Elon off the board over the final four frames to seal the victory.

KEY COUGARS

  • Sorrentino turned in his second multi-hit game of the weekend while driving in his sixth and seventh runs of the series in a 2-for-5 effort.
  • Wood went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and his fourth home run of the season.
  • Marr delivered his team-leading 14th multi-hit game of the campaign going 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
  • Cochrane reached base twice via a double and a walk and scored two runs.
  • Mathis began the game as the Cougars’ DH and finished 1-for-5 with his two-run shot in the sixth. He stayed in the lineup after moving to the mound where he spun two scoreless innings with a strikeout.
  • Privette worked a 1-2-3 ninth with his 54th and 55th strikeouts of the season.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • With the win, Charleston extends its win streak to seven games overall and nine in league play. The Cougars have also now won four straight on the road.
  • The victory also extends the Cougars’ lead to three-and-a-half games atop the CAA standings with nine games to play.
  • Charleston has now swept four CAA series this season, which is tied for its second-most since joining the league and one shy of equaling the 2015 team’s mark of five sweeps in league action.
  • The Cougars scored five of their eight runs with two outs and finished the day 3-for-8 (.375) with runners in scoring position.
  • Charleston’s pitching staff held Elon to five runs (four earned) on just 17 hits in the series including a 3-0 shutout on Saturday. The Cougars were charged with only one error in the series.

NEXT UP

The Cougars return home to the Lowcountry for four games this week beginning with a midweek matchup against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

