Offensive onslaught clinches weekender over Gardner-Webb

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball used an offensive onslaught to claim the weekender with Gardner-Webb Sunday afternoon, winning 17-6 at Nielsen Field.

Sunday’s victory was the second in the three-game set for the Bucs, good enough for their fifth series win on the year.

Gardner-Webb (14-27, 5-10 Big South) claimed the first run on the afternoon with a single up the middle from AJ Jones to score Jacob Marcos. It would be the only run of the inning for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, but the top of the first ended twice.

The third out was recorded and the teams cleared the field for the change but were then flipped back to conclude an at-bat. Charleston Southern (16-24, 8-10 Big South) answered right back in the home-half of the first to knot it back up.

Peyton Mills singled up the middle to bring Connor Carter around to score to serve as the first of many runs for the Bucs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs seemed to grab the momentum right back with a grand slam from the bat of Alec Burns to give Gardner-Webb the 5-1 advantage in the second, but it was an answer from Charleston Southern that set the tone.

Connor Cater got the second stanza started for Charleston Southern with a two-RBI single to right center, plating Casey Asman and Austen Izzio.

Nick Rodriguez kept things moving after reaching on a fielder’s choice to score Ajay Sczepkowski before Hayden Harris scored Rodriguez and Carter with a single into right.

The third frame only extended the Buccaneer advantage with four more runs, jumpstarted by a Connor Carter bunt that allowed Asman to score for the second time.

Rodriguez would then plate Carter and Sczepkowski as he was followed up by Peyton Mill’s double to score Rodriguez.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs picked up a run with a solo shot in the fourth by Jones, but it was again Asman that answered right back with a solo shot of his own in the bottom half. Charleston Southern would then score six more runs in the seventh and eighth combined to answer the call and take the series.

Mills scored Carter on a single and was joined by Harris as he singled up the middle to score Mills to account for the runs in the seventh.

The eighth featured a Carter single to score Asman, a Connor Aldrich single to bring Dylan Stewart and Carter around and a Hogan McIntosh single to plate Aldrich.

Evan Truitt (W, 2-4) gets the win for Charleston Southern after coming on in the third and tossing four frames while just surrendering one earned.

Jerry Couch came on to get the final nine outs of the contest en route to his first save on the year, surrendering just one baserunner on a walk to go along with five punchies.

Casey Young (L, 1-3) gets the loss for Gardner-Webb, getting just three outs and being charged with six earned on five hits and three walks.

“We competed today. Coach Izzio had Woolridge, Truitt, and Couch ready,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. " Truitt and Couch were terrific in relief combining for 7 innings w/1 run and 12 strikeouts. Offensively, Less & Britt made certain our hitters chose to compete harder at the plate. Their respective choice made us tougher outs and produced more quality at bats. Now, we’ll focus intently on our academics with exams starting this upcoming week. Our players have a GPA they want to obtain for US, and I appreciate them going for it!”

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern will return to Nielsen Field for a midweek affair with The Citadel in the final of four meetings between the Lowcountry rivals. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.