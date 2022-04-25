Rain and storm chances increase early this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring showers and storms late tomorrow and then a return to typical April temperatures for the rest of the week. A pleasant evening ahead with temperatures in the 70s, lows overnight will be in the 60s. Dry weather will continue through tomorrow morning before a cold front starts to head our way bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, plenty of sunshine early in the day will help to warm temperatures into the mid to upper 80s nearing 90° in a few backyards. Clouds and a few showers may linger into Tuesday night before clearing out by Wednesday morning. Cooler temperatures, lower humidity and a return to dry weather is expected Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for the rest of the week. There may be a few spotty showers and storms that return to the area Friday and Sunday. We’ll keep you posted!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 64.

TUESDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Sunny. High 78, Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 57.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 78, Low 60.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 79, Low 61.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 84, Low 64.

