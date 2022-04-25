SC gas prices creep up after weeks of decline

SC Lottery
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose for the first time in weeks, up more than five cents.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 5.6 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.75. That’s 15.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.18 higher than one year ago.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.46 while the highest was $4.29, a difference of 83 cents per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $3.56 per gallon.

The national average also rose, climbing 4.4 cents per gallon to $4.11, 13.3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.24 higher than one year ago.

De Haan says the rise in gas prices coincides with the rise of oil prices last week and cautions that the global imbalance between supply and demand will continue to drive pricing.

“The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline,” De Haan said. “But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens - something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”

