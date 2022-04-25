SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended

The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach Public Safety Deputy Chief Rocky Burke.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Police Department says the search for a missing swimmer has been called off Sunday night.

The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m., according to Folly Beach Public Safety Deputy Chief Rocky Burke.

The Coast Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Folly Beach and the City of Charleston were all involved in the search for the missing swimmer off Folly Beach.

The search was called off at 5:59 p.m., Burke says.

On the same day, two swimmers were injured on the Isle of Palms, after an off-duty National Weather Service Employee noticed a rip current.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jennifer Bracey is charged with two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance...
MUSC doctor accused of writing false prescriptions, taking medication for herself
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road...
Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole
File Graphic (KWTX)
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog

Latest News

An off-duty employee for the National Weather Service reported a rip current 10 to 20 yards...
2 injured on Isle of Palms, off-duty National Weather Service employee spots rip current
North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Charleston Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said the city aimed to keep the...
Charleston completes $5M retrofit of historic downtown fire station
The festival at Memorial Waterfront Park had a boat parade, live music, a Shag and shrimp...
‘Blessing of the Fleet’ honors shrimping and fishing industry