Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Police Department says the search for a missing swimmer has been called off Sunday night.

The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m., according to Folly Beach Public Safety Deputy Chief Rocky Burke.

The Coast Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Folly Beach and the City of Charleston were all involved in the search for the missing swimmer off Folly Beach.

The search was called off at 5:59 p.m., Burke says.

On the same day, two swimmers were injured on the Isle of Palms, after an off-duty National Weather Service Employee noticed a rip current.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.