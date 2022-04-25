Taste of Beaufort festival returns in May

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual festival for foodies in Beaufort is returning in May.

The Taste of Beaufort Culture, Music and Food Festival will take place on May 6 and 7 at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Featured restaurants include Tout Sweet Macarons, Island Fudge Shoppe, Brusters, Lowcountry Cider Company, New Jade, Sea Eagle Market, McKinnon’s Seafood, Wingz & Gullah Tingz, Duke’s Olde House BBQ and Marker 244. The festival will also have kid-friendly food served by Whale Branch High School.

In addition to food, the festival will feature live music and arts and craft vendors.

The festival runs from 5-10 p.m. on May 6 and 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 7.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

