Trident Medical Center offering support group for head and neck cancer patients

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cancers of the head and neck affect the throat, lips, mouth, nose and other areas; they’re often called the most visible cancers.

“Many patients have to relearn how to speak and eat and how to socialize,” Hannah Cornett, a speech-language pathologist at Head and Neck Specialists – Charleston, said.

Trident Medical Center, a hospital in North Charleston, says they are starting a support group for patients with head and neck.

Missy Smith, a licensed social worker at Trident Medical Center, will be leading the groups. The hospital says these groups are important as cancer not only impacts patients’ physical health but also their emotional health.

“One of the goals of the support group is to remind patients they are not alone,“ Smith said. “Many patients tell us how much their community of family and friends helps them during their survivorship. Our support group will build on those relationships as we bring together survivors with our clinicians. There are many questions only survivors of head and neck cancer have. We will be there to help answer their questions and to support them.”

The first support group will be held on Tuesday at Head and Neck Specialists – Charleston, 9228 Medical Plaza Drive from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Trident says survivors can bring a guest, and there is no charge to attend. Meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Click here to register.

In the United States, head and neck cancer has claimed the lives of more than 15,000 people each year.

