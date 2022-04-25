SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trident Medical Center offering support group for head and neck cancer patients

Trident Medical Center - new support group for head and neck cancer patients
Trident Medical Center - new support group for head and neck cancer patients(Trident Medical Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cancers of the head and neck affect the throat, lips, mouth, nose and other areas; they’re often called the most visible cancers.

“Many patients have to relearn how to speak and eat and how to socialize,” Hannah Cornett, a speech-language pathologist at Head and Neck Specialists – Charleston, said.

Trident Medical Center, a hospital in North Charleston, says they are starting a support group for patients with head and neck.

Missy Smith, a licensed social worker at Trident Medical Center, will be leading the groups. The hospital says these groups are important as cancer not only impacts patients’ physical health but also their emotional health.

“One of the goals of the support group is to remind patients they are not alone,“ Smith said. “Many patients tell us how much their community of family and friends helps them during their survivorship. Our support group will build on those relationships as we bring together survivors with our clinicians. There are many questions only survivors of head and neck cancer have. We will be there to help answer their questions and to support them.”

The first support group will be held on Tuesday at Head and Neck Specialists – Charleston, 9228 Medical Plaza Drive from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Trident says survivors can bring a guest, and there is no charge to attend. Meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Click here to register.

In the United States, head and neck cancer has claimed the lives of more than 15,000 people each year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road...
Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole
Dr. Jennifer Bracey is charged with two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance...
MUSC doctor accused of writing false prescriptions, taking medication for herself
It happened downtown at the intersection of Coming and Cannon streets on Saturday.
2 injured after vehicle hits pole, officials working on repair

Latest News

Charleston Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said the city aimed to keep the...
Charleston completes $5M retrofit of historic downtown fire station
An off-duty employee for the National Weather Service reported a rip current 10 to 20 yards...
2 injured on Isle of Palms, off-duty National Weather Service employee spots rip current
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting