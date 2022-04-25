Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Colleton County that left one person dead and another with ‘life-threatening injuries” on Sunday.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.

Master Trooper David Jones says a 2011 Chevy Silverado truck was traveling west on Ruffin Road then went right off the roadway and overturned,

The driver and front-seat passenger were not injured; however, the two passengers in the back were ejected, Jones says.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina with life-threatening injuries, troopers say.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim yet.

