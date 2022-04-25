SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash

It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Colleton County that left one person dead and another with ‘life-threatening injuries” on Sunday.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.

Master Trooper David Jones says a 2011 Chevy Silverado truck was traveling west on Ruffin Road then went right off the roadway and overturned,

The driver and front-seat passenger were not injured; however, the two passengers in the back were ejected, Jones says.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina with life-threatening injuries, troopers say.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim yet.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jennifer Bracey is charged with two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance...
MUSC doctor accused of writing false prescriptions, taking medication for herself
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road...
Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole
File Graphic (KWTX)
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog

Latest News

An off-duty employee for the National Weather Service reported a rip current 10 to 20 yards...
2 injured on Isle of Palms, off-duty National Weather Service employee spots rip current
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Charleston Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said the city aimed to keep the...
Charleston completes $5M retrofit of historic downtown fire station