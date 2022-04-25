SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Very warm start to the new work week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two very warm days ahead of a cold front that will bring showers and storms late Tuesday and then a return to typical April temperatures for the rest of the week. We expect a sunny and very warm Monday with temperatures reach the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the beaches. Dry weather will continue through tomorrow morning before a cold front starts to head our way bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, plenty of sunshine early in the day will help to warm temperatures into the mid to upper 80s nearing 90° in a few backyards. Clouds and a few showers may linger into Tuesday night before clearing out by Wednesday morning. Cooler temperatures, lower humidity and a return to dry weather is expected Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for the rest of the week. There may be a few spotty showers that return to the area Friday and Sunday. We’ll keep you posted!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

TUESDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Sunny. High 78.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 78.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road...
Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
High pressure to bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast