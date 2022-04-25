Very warm start to the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two very warm days ahead of a cold front that will bring showers and storms late Tuesday and then a return to typical April temperatures for the rest of the week. We expect a sunny and very warm Monday with temperatures reach the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the beaches. Dry weather will continue through tomorrow morning before a cold front starts to head our way bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, plenty of sunshine early in the day will help to warm temperatures into the mid to upper 80s nearing 90° in a few backyards. Clouds and a few showers may linger into Tuesday night before clearing out by Wednesday morning. Cooler temperatures, lower humidity and a return to dry weather is expected Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for the rest of the week. There may be a few spotty showers that return to the area Friday and Sunday. We’ll keep you posted!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

TUESDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Sunny. High 78.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 78.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80.

